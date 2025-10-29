Twins to Hire Former Pirates Skipper Derek Shelton As New Manager
The Twins have hired former Pirates skipper Derek Shelton as the franchise's new manager, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Shelton will replace Rocco Baldelli, who was fired by the Twins following the end of the regular season after seven years with the club. This represents a reunion for Shelton and the Twins as he previously worked as a bench coach under Baldelli and Paul Molitor in Minnesota from 2018-19.
Shelton, meanwhile, lands on his feet after parting with the Pirates in May, just 38 games into the season. Pittsburgh was off to a 12-26 start at the time of his departure, and was looking for a spark in their rebuilding club.
Shelton will be tasked with a similar rebuild in Minnesota after the Twins traded several key contributors at the deadline. Minnesota finished the year 70-92, which was good for a fourth place finish in the AL Central.
The 55-year-old Shelton has compiled a 306-440 record in his five-plus seasons as a major league manager, all of which came with the Pirates. He has never taken a club to the playoffs.