Another bullpen implosion renders Twins' rally against Braves useless
Is bad bullpen'ing contagious? If so, Minnesota Twins relievers might want to try a mask.
After rallying in the eighth inning to tie the game 4-4, the Twins melted down in an 8-6, 10-inning loss to the visiting Atlanta Braves. The problem Tuesday night was star closer Jhoan Duran, who was lit up for four runs (three earned) in the top of the 10th inning, erasing a momentous rally that saw the Twins go from down 4-0 to tying the game with three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth.
Duran just didn't have it. The hard-throwing righty allowed a 101 mph double off the bat of Marcel Ozuna to put runners at second and third with nobody out. The go-ahead run scored on a fielder's choice before Travis d'Arnaud laced a 105.4 mph single to score another. Ramon Laureano then smoked Duran's 101.7 mph fastball for a 104.7 mph double to plate two more runs.
The Twins got three straight two-out singles to make it 8-6 but Matt Wallner struck out with two runners on to end the game.
The loss sends the Twins 2.5 games behind the Royals and Guardians, who are tied atop the AL Central. It could be worse considering the Twins have lost seven of the last nine games, but the Guardians have been equally as bad, falling in nine of the last 12 games including three straight losses at home to the Royals.
Minnesota's 4.75 bullpen ERA over the last nine games ranks 23rd in the majors. They've blown two saves and have a 1.47 WHIP that ranks 27th in that span and indicates they are allowing a ton of baserunners.
It won't get easy for the Twins on Wednesday as they'll send rookie David Festa to the mound to face Braves ace Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. CT.