Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner homer in Twins' 8-3 win over Mets
Big blasts from Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner powered the Twins in their series finale 8-3 win over the Mets Wednesday.
Twins ace Pablo Lopez did his part, limiting the Mets to just two runs on three hits in six innings of work. He rung up seven Mets batters while allowing three walks.
Buxton's 435-foot solo homer to left field got the bats going for the Twins in the top of the second. Mets third baseman Mark Vientos answered a half inning later with a two-run home run to temporarily give the Mets a 2-1 lead.
Minnesota then lit up Mets starter Luis Severino for five runs in the top of the third. Trevor Larnach and Max Kepler both hit RBI singles to help the Twins take back the lead. Royce Lewis squeaked a 2-1 slider through to left field for an RBI double to stretch the Twins' lead to 4-2 before Wallner launched a 442-foot two-run homer to extend the lead to four runs.
Carlos Santana sliced a splitter into left, driving in Wallner in the top of the fifth. Three innings later Ryan Jeffers put the Twins up 8-2, grounding out into a fielder's choice that drove in Buxton.
Jhoan Duran gave up one run off two hits before striking out Tyrone Taylor to close out the game.
The win, coupled with Cleveland's inactivity Wednesday, moved the Twins 6.0 games back of the Guardians in the AL Central race.
Minnesota is off Thursday before opening a three-game series with the White Sox at Target Field on Friday.