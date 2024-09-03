Larnach, Lee homer as Twins keep pace with Guardians in AL Central
Trevor Larnach's three-run homer and Brooks Lee's solo home run guided the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night in Florida.
Royce Lewis ripped an RBI double in the first inning to get the scoring started and Larnach gave the Twins a 4-1 lead with a laser beam of a home run to right field in the second inning. The homer left Larnach's bat at 112.5 mph and appeared to hit a fan in the stands and appeared to injure him. The fan, apparently, stayed in the game, according to Larnach.
"Last inning in right field I checked out on him because they moved me from left to right and I got to talk to him, so thankfully he is OK. That was scary, man. I've never seen it before. Good thing I got to talk to him," Larnach said on Bally Sports North after the game.
Lee, the rookie infielder who is one of Minnesota's top prospects, got ahold of a pitch from Mike Cleavinger and took it deep for a solo homer in the eighth inning. The homer gave the Twins a 5-3 lead and proved to be the winning hit after the Rays added a run in the bottom of the eight.
Jhoan Duran shut down the Rays 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game and earn his 21st save of the season.
Cleveland defeated Kansas City 4-2 to move 4.5 games ahead of the Royals and stay 3.5 games in front of the Twins in the AL Central.