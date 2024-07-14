Twins enter All-Star break with ugly walk-off loss to Giants
Two miscues on one play in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed the Giants to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on a walk-off Sunday in San Francisco.
After a two-run double by Manuel Margot tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, it was Margot who dove and missed on a deep fly ball to right-center field by Mike Yastrzenski and Yastrzenski raced to third for a triple. He then jogged home when Brooks Lee's throw sailed high and into the dugout and that was the ballgame.
Lee never should've made the throw to third base as Yastrzemski went in standing up, and shortstop Willi Castro had both arms in the air as a signal to Lee to hold the ball.
Minnesota enters the All-Star break at 54-42, just 4.5 halfs behind Cleveland for first place in the AL Central division.
Carlos Correa and Castro will represent the Twins at the All-Star Game Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Minnesota will then be back in action for a home series next weekend, July 20-21, against the Milwaukee Brewers.