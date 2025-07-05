Brooks Lee, Twins Clinch Walk-Off Win vs. Rays on Picture-Perfect Squeeze Bunt
Two days, two walk-off wins for the Minnesota Twins.
One day after Harrison Bader walked it off in a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday with a 378-foot homer in the bottom of the ninth, Brooks Lee did the same Saturday. Only his heroic knock traveled about 300 feet less.
With Byron Buxton representing the game-winning run on third base and nobody out in the ninth inning, Lee squared up to bunt on the first pitch he saw from Tampa Bay reliever Garrett Cleavinger.
The Rays weren't expecting it. By the time first baseman Yandy Diaz could field the ball, Buxton was already home. Diaz's only chance to save the game was to let it roll foul—but Lee's bunt stayed about six inches into fair territory all the way to first base.
That's a walk-off bunt for the win.
"I was surprised too," Lee said of the call to bunt in that situation to Twins.TV reporter Audra Martin. "Any way we can get it done. I've been bunting my whole life—West Coast baseball. That's [Cal Poly baseball coach] Larry Lee right there. And it paid off."
That bold call to bunt secured the 500th career win for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. The 43-year-old skipper is the fourth manager in Twins history to notch at least 500 wins, joining Tom Kelly (1,140 wins), Ron Gardenhire (1,068 wins) and Sam Mele (524 wins).
"It's awesome. I'm sure he doesn't want to talk about it, but we're gonna," Lee said with a smile about Baldelli's milestone.
The Twins climbed to 43-46 with the win over Tampa Bay. They are 12 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central and 3.5 games out of a playoff spot.