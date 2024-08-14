Zebby Matthews sharp in debut, Twins bats erupt in blowout win over KC
The Minnesota Twins pounded out 15 hits in a 13-3 blowout win over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. The win keeps the Twins within 3.5 games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central race; the Guardians defeated the Cubs 2-1 Tuesday night.
The rout came in a game where run support helped ease the pressure on rookie right-hander Zebby Matthews, who made his major-league debut for the Twins. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed just two runs on five hits in five innings of work. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk.
Matthews started the season as Class A+ Fort Myers but has since risen through the minors and found an opportunity with the Twins after starting pitcher Joe Ryan landed on the injured list with a triceps strain last week. It's unclear if Matthews will stay in the rotation, but he certainly made a case for sticking around with his first impression.
Eight of Minnesota's 15 hits went for extra bases, including home runs from Christian Vazquez, Max Kepler and Kyle Farmer. Farmer's shot was a two-run, pinch-hit blast in the seventh inning and Kepler it came after Kepler slugged a three-run homer in the sixth.
Kepler led the offensive outburst with three hits and four RBIs. Jose Miranda also had three hits, including a double and a triple, while Matt Wallner and Austin Martin each had two hits.
Up next: Twins vs. Royals, Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. CT.