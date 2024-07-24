Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton leaves game after being hit by 96 mph sinker

Buxton took a pitch off his right arm in the seventh inning.

Jul 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches play from the dugout in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
A Byron Buxton injury watch has been issued after he left Wednesday's afternoon game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch in his right arm.

Buxton was hit by Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering's 96.3 mph sinker on his right forearm in the bottom of the seventh inning. He was in obvious discomfort and a trainer was checking him on his walk to first base and for a bit longer.

Twins television announcer Cory Provus said Buxton was able to make a fist and he stayed in the game, but only to run the bases as Austin Martin replaced Buxton in center field to start the eighth inning.

The Twins say Buxton suffered a right forearm contusion.

This is a developing story.

