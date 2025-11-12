Byron Buxton might be pushed to demand trade to contender, insider warns

Byron Buxton might waive his no-trade clause? That's the word from Twins insider Dan Hayes, who, in a report for The Athletic, said Buxton might be open to being traded to a contender if Minnesota tears down the roster any more than it already has.

Hayes wrote that Buxton "wants to play for a winner and may reconsider his stance for certain clubs if the Twins continue breaking up their roster, potentially by trading starting pitchers Joe Ryan or Pablo López."

New manager Derek Shelton hasn't been willing to admit that he's taking over a complete "rebuild" in Minnesota, but last year's trade deadline approach says otherwise because the Twins traded 10 core players: Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Danny Coulombe, Brock Stewart, Louis Varland, Willi Castro, Ty France, Harrison Bader, and Chris Paddack.

That begs the question: What are the odds the Twins trade Lopez or Ryan this winter or at some point before next season's trade deadline?

Buster Olney reported last week that Major League Baseball's labor situation, which could lead to a lockout in 2027, could for the Twins to expedite their decision on Ryan, who is due to earn $6.1 million next season before his final season of arbitration in 2027.

"With many executives believing that at least some of the '27 season is in jeopardy because of the labor strife, placing an appropriate trade valuation on Ryan will be much, much more complicated next July; teams might not be willing to part with significant return if they believe the '27 season will be truncated or lost," writes Olney. "So if teams want to get proper return on players like Ryan, they could be better served to take offers this winter, rather than waiting until next summer."

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told Hayes that he's "committed to figuring out" how to make the 2026 Twins better, but it remains unclear what the Twins will do with the payroll. All signs point to them moving forward with a youth movement, which could mean Baseball Prospectus' $95 million payroll projection for 2026 is accurate.

That would be a massive drop from last season's $142 million payroll, and well below 2023's franchise record $153.7 million payroll.

It's possible that the Twins could be better in 2025, but it would likely require Lopez and Ryan being dominant at the top of the rotation, along with Bailey Ober having a bounce-back season and the bullpen, which was shredded at the trade deadline, making tremendous strides. It's also going to require another full season of health from Buxton, a bounce-back season for Royce Lewis, and the likes of Luke Keaschall, Brooks Lee, and Matt Wallner hitting the ball consistently.

All in all, the odds of the Twins being competitive seem low, and trading Ryan or Lopez before the season begins could force Buxton, who is a Twins guy through and through, to say enough is enough.

More from Twins On SI