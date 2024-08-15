It's gotta be the shoes? Cleat issue may be delaying Carlos Correa's return
Carlos Correa hasn't played for the Minnesota Twins since experiencing pain in his foot July 12 in a game against the San Francisco Giants. More than a month later, there still isn't a specific timeline for his return from plantar fasciitis.
What's the holdup? It might be the shoes.
"There still is discomfort when he runs in a straight line," insider Darren Wolfson said Tuesday on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd on SKOR North. "They still can't figure this thing out. There's a sponsorship to his shoe, right? He gets paid a lot of money, he's a Nike guy, right? Still trying to figure out the shoe. You can't make it up, seriously."
"You would think Nike could come up with a shoe, but as of the other day they were still trying to figure out this shoe situation," Wolfson continued. "It's sort of a wait and see, but there's been a good amount of frustration behind the scenes."
In a text message with Minnesota Twins On SI, Wolfson explained that "finding the right cleat" for Correa is a "work in progress to help alleviate the pain as much as possible."
Correa resumed jogging on Aug. 3 and began sprinting on Aug. 9. The belief is that Correa will go on a brief rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul before returning to the Twins, which according to the team website could happen sometime in "mid-August." Alas, it's mid-August and Correa remains out.
Joe Ryan seeking second opinion
Meanwhile, right-hander Joe Ryan, who is expected to miss "weeks to months" due to a teres major strain in his throwing arm, is in Los Angeles on Tuesday getting a second opinion on the injury, according to Wolfson.
"Here's what's crazy on the Joe Ryan situation. The next day, after everything took place, he removes himself from that start last week at Wrigley Field, he woke up the next morning thinking he wasn't going to miss a start. He still feels fine," Wolfson said. "We'll get more clarity later today when Joe heads out to L.A. for that second opinion."
Wolfson says the hope is that Ryan might be able to return to the Twins in mid to late September, though there remains a possibility that his season is over.
Byron Buxton gets cortisone injection
"Byron Buxton received a cortisone shot," Wolfson said. "He won't be in the lineup tonight, in fact I'm not even sure he traveled to Texas. You wonder at this point, is he headed for another IL stint?
The Twins hinted at the possibility of another trip to the injured list for Buxton, who has played in 90 games but has been dealing with hip discomfort since crashing into the wall while making a catch against the White Sox on Aug. 4.
If he does wind up on the injured list, the move would be retroactive to Aug. 12 or Aug. 13. If that happens and it's a 10-day IL stint, he would be out until at least Aug. 23 following a seven-game road trip that takes them to Texas Thursday-Sunday and then San Diego next Monday-Wednesday.