Twins injury updates: Max Kepler unlikely to return in regular season
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler is unlikely to return in the regular season, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins.
Kepler has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 due to left patellar tendinitis. He also received a cortisone shot on Sept. 16 due to hip soreness, but was still progressing towards a rehab stint. But it appears now that Kepler won’t be back in the regular season, though the possibility remains that he could return during a potential playoff if the Twins are able to clinch a berth.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Twins are one game back of the Kansas City Royals for the final American League wild-card spot. The Twins hold the tiebreaker over the Royals, and the Detroit Tigers, who are 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota, and would return to a playoff spot if the Royals lost to the Washington Nationals Tuesday night and the Twins beat the Marlins.
Kepler has played 105 games this season and is slashing .253/.380/.682 with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBIs.
Topa feels ready
In positive injury updates, reliever Justin Topa left his two rehab appearances with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints feeling good. It appears Topa could be close to making his long-awaited Twins debut.
The Twins acquired Topa in the offseason trade that sent Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, but Topa is yet to see a game for the Twins after suffering a patella tear in his knee. Topa has gotten close to joining the Twins on multiple occasions, but each time suffered setbacks during rehab stints.
But most recently, Topa made two rehab appearances with the Saints on Friday and Sunday, pitching an inning in each game against the Indianapolis Indians. He gave up a three-run homer on Friday but fanned two in a shutout inning on Sunday, allowing just one hit and no walks. Other than the velocity on his sinker being down, Topa said he felt normal and came out of the stint healthy.
Now it’s wait-and-see.
“I think it’s just stay ready, see what happens. Obviously, there’s a lot of moving parts, especially this week,” Topa said. “I think it’s just be available and see what happens, be ready to go whenever, whatever decision needs to be made or is made, whatever you want to call it, but I think right now, for me, checking off that health box has been huge.”
Paddack throwing live
Chris Paddack threw a live bullpen on Monday and is scheduled to throw another live bullpen this week, Baldelli said. Paddack has been on the injured list since July 14 due to a right forearm strain.
Paddack made 17 appearances — all starts — before suffering the injury, posting a 4.99 earned-run average and fanning 79 across 88 1/3 innings. But if Paddack returns in the season’s waning days, it’ll be to the bullpen like last season when he returned and pitched in relief during the postseason.