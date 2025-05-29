Twins optioning Carson McCusker; will Byron Buxton be back in Seattle?
The Minnesota Twins are optioning outfielder Carson McCusker to Triple-A St. Paul, signaling someone — likely center fielder Byron Buxton or right fielder Matt Wallner — is set to return from injury ahead of their upcoming series in Seattle.
Buxton has been on the concussion injured list since colliding with Carlos Correa, who also had a stint on the concussion IL but has since returned, during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 15. Buxton traveled with the team for their recent road trip, which continues with a three-game series against the Mariners that begins on Friday night in Seattle.
Wallner is in the midst of a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints as he works his way back from a hamstring strain that's sidelined him since April 17. He's played four games in St. Paul, and could be in for a longer rehab stint following his extended absence. According to SKOR North's Declan Goff, it's Buxton who's expected to rejoin the team on Friday.
McCusker was selected McCusker's contract when Buxton landed on the concussion IL. He played in five games for the Twins, going 1 for 6 at the plate.
The Twins and Mariners are scheduled for a 9:10 p.m. CT first pitch Friday in Seattle.