4 potential team fits for ex-Twins outfielder Max Kepler in free agency
After 15 years in the Twins' organization and nearly a decade on Minnesota's big-league roster, Max Kepler is a free agent for the first time this winter. The German-born outfielder ranks 13th in franchise history with 161 home runs but mostly struggled to find consistency at the plate in recent years. He'll be continuing his MLB career elsewhere in 2025.
Which teams could make sense for Kepler? It won't be the Yankees, who just traded for Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, but a bunch of teams could be interested in a veteran with Kepler's track record, including these four:
Pittsburgh Pirates
There's been some social media buzz that the Pirates have interest in Kepler. Because he's coming off a down season, he likely won't command a huge price tag this winter, which could make him a solid pickup for a smaller-market team. Pittsburgh had a dreadful offense this past season and got very little from players like Edward Olivares, Bryan De La Cruz, and Connor Joe in right field. If Kepler can find some of offensive upside he showed in 2023, he'd help the Pirates quite a bit.
Cincinnati Reds
The Reds are another NL Central team that didn't have a great offense this year. When he's on, Kepler brings a higher ceiling at the plate than incumbent Cincinnati RF Jake Fraley, and playing his home games at lefty-friendly Great American Ball Park could help him have a bounce-back year in the power department. Kepler is a very good defender who might fit best as a strong-side part of a platoon at this point in his career. He had a .778 OPS against righties and a .655 OPS against lefties during his Twins tenure.
Colorado Rockies
The three teams who got the worst production out of their right fielders in 2024 were the Pirates, the White Sox, and the Rockies. With Kepler likely to sign a one-year, prove-it deal where he tries to set himself up for a better contract next offseason, going to the most hitter-friendly environment in baseball could be appealing. Colorado has lost 100 games in back-to-back years and its primary right fielder last season was Jake Cave, so Kepler would be a significant upgrade. Prior to last season, when he was worth 1.0 WAR, Kepler accumulated between 1.9 and 4.0 wins above replacement in his first seven full seasons. He brings a fairly safe floor when healthy.
Toronto Blue Jays
How about an actually good team on this list? While Kepler might be likely to end up on a one-year deal with a bad team, he could also be a fit for contenders who missed out on players like Juan Soto, Bellinger, and Kyle Tucker. The Blue Jays could use another lefty bat to balance out the right-handed pop of stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer. Though with Springer in right field, Kepler might need to play some CF or LF if he lands in Toronto.