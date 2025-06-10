A's rookie Denzel Clarke robs a homer so wild it floored Torii Hunter
Torii Hunter robbed as many home runs in his career as anyone ever has, but even the former Minnesota Twins defensive star was blown away from the unreal catch Oakland Athletic's center fielder Denzel Clarke made Monday night.
Clarke, the 25-year-old rookie whose cousins are Cleveland Guardians brothers Bo and Josh Naylor, made the catch of the year when he scaled the wall and reached to rob Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel of a homer.
"This has to be one of the best catches I've ever seen, and I've seen my share of home run robberies," Hunter reacted.
Hunter won nine Gold Glove awards during his 19-year career. More specifically, Hunter won a Gold Glove every season from 2001 to 2009.
Hunter robbed Albert Belle of a homer at the Metrodome, he climbed the wall and stole a homer from Barry Bonds during the 2002 All-Star Game, and he made a leaping catch at the wall to steal at least a double from Alex Rodriguez during a playoff game at Yankee Stadium. Those are just a few of the highlight-reel catches Hunter made during his time with the Twins (1997-2007).
The best comp we can come up with for Clarke's catch, however, is the sensational grab made by former Texas Rangers outfielder Garry Matthews Jr. in a game against the Houston Astros in 2006. If you don't know what we're talking about, here you go.