Annual, monthly price to watch the Minnesota Twins in 2025 revealed
Watching the Minnesota Twins in 2025 will cost fans $99.99 for the entire season or $19.99 a month.
Twins games will be available via cable, satellite and streaming providers through MLB's direct-to-consumer option. Twins.TV will be the place to sign up once subscriptions are offere to consumers starting February 11.
Cable and satellite subscribers should receive word on to Twins coverage in the coming weeks as the Twins say fans will be able to preview the new service with five spring training games. The Twins report to spring training in mid-February and the first exhibition game is set for February 22.
After years of contract strife between Diamond Sports Group's regional sports network and cable and streaming services, Major League Baseball is taking over production and distribution of Twins games. It'll mean everyone in region will have access to the games regardless of how they consume media, be it through cable, satellite or streaming providers.
Everyone located in the red area on the map below will not be hit by local blackouts.
Twins.TV subscribers located outside of the territories above are still subject to blackout restrictions. For example, a Twins.TV subscriber located in Chicago wouldn't be able to watch a Twins-White Sox or Twins-Cubs game through Twins.TV.
National broadcasts are subject to local blackouts for all subscribers regardless of location.