Inside The Twins

Annual, monthly price to watch the Minnesota Twins in 2025 revealed

No local blackouts for fans in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and western Wisconsin.

Joe Nelson

Apr 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The national anthem is performed before the game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The national anthem is performed before the game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

Watching the Minnesota Twins in 2025 will cost fans $99.99 for the entire season or $19.99 a month.

Twins games will be available via cable, satellite and streaming providers through MLB's direct-to-consumer option. Twins.TV will be the place to sign up once subscriptions are offere to consumers starting February 11.

Cable and satellite subscribers should receive word on to Twins coverage in the coming weeks as the Twins say fans will be able to preview the new service with five spring training games. The Twins report to spring training in mid-February and the first exhibition game is set for February 22.

After years of contract strife between Diamond Sports Group's regional sports network and cable and streaming services, Major League Baseball is taking over production and distribution of Twins games. It'll mean everyone in region will have access to the games regardless of how they consume media, be it through cable, satellite or streaming providers.

Everyone located in the red area on the map below will not be hit by local blackouts.

Twins.TV territory for the 2025 season.
Twins.TV territory for the 2025 season. / Minnesota Twin

Twins.TV subscribers located outside of the territories above are still subject to blackout restrictions. For example, a Twins.TV subscriber located in Chicago wouldn't be able to watch a Twins-White Sox or Twins-Cubs game through Twins.TV.

National broadcasts are subject to local blackouts for all subscribers regardless of location.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News