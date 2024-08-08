Assessing Twins' starting pitcher options if Joe Ryan has to go on IL

Louie Varland was in prime form yesterday in the @StPaulSaints win💥



6 IP / 5 H / 0 R / 1 BB / 8 K



Over his last 6 starts, he has a 1.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched📈#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/GADWj5aDDv