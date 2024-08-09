Bailey Ober dominant in 4-2 win over Guardians in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Twins narrowed the gap for the division lead in the American League Central to just 2.5 games with a 4-2 win in Game 1 of a Friday doubleheader against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Twins starter Bailey Ober was lights out for the Twins, fanning nine Guardians batters while allowing just two hits and zero runs in six innings of work.
Minnesota's bats were working early against Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo. Manny Margot hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first. He was driven in on a Royce Lewis groundout eight pitches later to give the Twins an early 1-0 lead.
Carlos Santana doubled the Twins' lead with the second pitch of the second inning, sending a fastball into the left-field stands, his 15th homer of the season.
Ober sent down the following six Guardians batters, registering three of his nine strikeouts in the third and fourth innings.
With two out in the fourth inning, Ryan Jeffers clubbed his team-leading 17th home run of the season over the left-field wall to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.
Ober recorded four more strikeouts in the fifth and sixth innings before he was replaced by Jorge Alcala in the top of the seventh inning. Andres Gimenez singled off of Alacala to open the second inning, and two batters later, Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio drew Cleveland within one, connecting on a two-run homer to right field.
Kyle Farmer restored a two-run lead just half an inning later, hittting a sac fly to drive in Max Kepler, who hit a leadoff double.
Griffin Jax sent down the side in 12 pitches in the top of the eighth. Jhoan Duran began the ninth inning striking out Lane Thomas and Gimenez on seven pitches. Will Brennan slapped a first-pitch splitter through to center field before Duran struck out Rocchio to seal the win.
Louie Varland will take the mound for the Twins in Game 2 of the Friday doubleheader, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. at Target Field.