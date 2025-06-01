Blaring fire alarm halts Twins-Mariners game in Seattle
It seemed like stadium officials had trouble turning the alarm off.
Saturday night's nationally televised game between the Twins and Mariners was temporarily delayed by a fire alarm that stadium officials couldn't turn off for a while.
The alarm started blaring in the top of the fourth inning — and it remains a mystery why it went off.
After about 10 minutes of the alarm blaring and lights flashing, umpire crew chief Bill Miller announced that "we're good to go." Miller initially paused the game because it was "unsafe to play."
Minnesota jumped out to a 3-0 lead — highlighted by Matt Wallner homering on his first swing since being reinstated from the injured list — before American League home run leader Cal Raleigh launched his 22nd of the season to cut the Twins' lead to 3-2.
