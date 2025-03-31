Chris Paddack struggles mightily and Twins offense goes silent in loss to White Sox
The Minnesota Twins are four games through the 2025 season, and they're still searching for their first victory.
The Twins got another lousy start, this time from Chris Paddack, and their offense was once again nowhere to be found in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon in Chicago. It's the Twins' first 0-4 start since the 2016 season.
The White Sox (2-2) got to Paddack immediately as Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer in the first inning. Luis Robert Jr. drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Andrew Benintendi hit another three-run homer in the second inning and former Twin Michael A. Taylor added to the onslaught in the third inning with a 411-foot, two-run shot to right for a 9-0 White Sox lead.
Paddack issued four walks, gave up six hits — three of which were homers — and nine runs while fanning just a pair across 3 1/3 innings. Rocco Baldelli called the game early, pulling Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa after the third inning.
Meanwhile, Martin Perez no-hit the Twins through his six-inning start, fanning a career-high nine batters. The Twins finally collected their first hit with two outs in the seventh inning when Willi Castro hit a single off White Sox reliever Mike Vasil.
Overall, the Twins struck out 13 times and collected just two hits — Ryan Jeffers hit an infield single in the eighth for the other — leaving eight on base and going 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position. The White Sox posted eight hits overall.
Darren McCaughan, whose contract was selected on Monday after the Twins designated Randy Dobnak for release or assignment, got his first opportunity for the Twins after Paddack's short start, pitching 2 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Justin Topa threw a shutout seventh inning, and Castro saved an arm with a shutout eighth.
The search for the Twins' first win continues Tuesday in Game 2 against the White Sox, set for a 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch.