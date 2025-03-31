Never give up? Twins pull Buxton, Correa after 3 innings as White Sox hammer Paddack
- It was so bad that the Twins pulled Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa after three innings.
- Paddack gave up nine runs on six hits and four walks.
Bailey Ober was reportedly puking his guts out on Friday. Twins fans were then puking their guts out watching Ober pitch on Sunday, and now fans may need transportation to hospitals after more vomiting during Chris Paddack's outing on Monday in Chicago.
Paddack was awful in his season debut against a White Sox team that lost 121 games last year. The 29-year-old right-hander was smoked for three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second and two more in the third. Outside of a sacrifice fly from Luis Robert Jr., the other eight runs came on meatballs that Chicago hitters crushed for homers.
Andrew Vaughn lined a homer in 40-degree weather for a three-run shot in the first inning. Andrew Benintendi then smacked a 401-foot, three-run bomb into the right field bleachers in the second. Michael A. Taylor, the former Twin, launched a two-run shot that went an estimated 411 feet to center field in the third.
Paddack didn't quite join Ober in the 27.00 ERA club, but he was pulled with one out in the fourth inning and the Twins down by nine runs. He'll enter his next start (if the Twins let him pitch again) with a 24.30 ERA.
The only starter with a worse first appearance this season in baseball is the guy the Twins reportedly wanted last offseason: Nester Cortes. The Brewers lefty pitched against his former Yankees teammates this weekend and got rocked for eight runs in two innings, good for a 36.00 ERA.
Even more discouraging was the Twins pulling Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa after three innings on Monday, essentially waving the white flag when down 9-0 with 18 outs to go. That's the definition of never give up, is it not?
How much vomiting can one withstand before it gets serious? According to the Mayo Clinic, people should seek medical help if vomiting lasts more than two days for adults, 24 hours for children under age 2, or 12 hours for infants.
The only thing less appealing than the Twins on Monday was the commercial during the Twins broadcast that started with the narrator saying, 'You have a UTI.'
This is where we are, folks. It might be a very long summer in Minnesota.