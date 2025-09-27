Cory Provus questions if Byron Buxton's time with Twins is nearing an end
Twins fans have had little to cheer about this season outside of a few young, developing stars and Byron Buxton. Now, with the season just days away from mercifully coming to an end, an unlikely voice has questioned if this may be the last time we see the 31-year-old outfielder in a Twins uniform.
Speaking to WDAY on Friday ahead of the team's final series of the season, Twins television play-by-play announcer Cory Provus questioned if this might be the final weekend Buxton plays for the Twins.
"Part of me ... is he going to be back? I don't know. I don't know what this is going to look like this offseason," said Provus when discussing Buxton's season and impact on the team.
Despite being a clear upgrade for a lot of playoff contenders, Buxton was not among the mass exodus during the team's unprecedented trade deadline fire sale. Buxton made it clear that he's a Twin for life, and had no intention of waiving his no-trade clause.
Despite the team around him being a disaster for much of the season, Buxton is having a career-year. He is slashing .265/.328/.551 with a career-highs in home runs (34) and RBI (82), while playing in the second-most games in a single season in his career (124, with three games to go), only behind his 140 in 20217.
"If the Twins trade Pablo [Lopez], then the likelihood of Buxton coming back ... drops considerably," continued Provus. "That's on my mind a lot. As I'm watching these games this weekend, I can't help but think, in the back of my mind, that this is the last time we're going to see him as a Twin."
Subscribe: Sign up for the FREE Twins on SI newsletter
Buxton has been in the Twins' organization since they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. During the All-Star break, Buxton repeatedly expressed little interest to play elsewhere, despite considerable interest from contending teams.
Buxton still has three years remaining on a seven-year, $100-million extension he signed with the Twins in December of 2021. He also has a full no-trade clause for 2026 and a modified no-trade clause for 2027 and 2028, according to Spotrac.
While questioning Buxton's future with the organization, Provus did acknowledge he doesn't want to see the two-time All-Star go.
"I hope not. He's awesome. He loves it in Minnesota. His family loves living (here)," Provus. said "I certainly hope it's not the case, but it's certainly in the back of my mind as I watch this weekend play out."
The Twins began a three-game series in Philadelphia on Friday, the beginning of the final three-game series of the season for a Twins team that has long been out of playoff contention.