Do the Twins actually have interest in re-signing Carlos Santana?
Carlos Santana is a free agent and while there's a report that indicates the Minnesota Twins are interested in bringing him back in 2025, the words that came out of Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey's mouth this past week might suggest otherwise.
According to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune, the Twins want to add a first baseman and a right-handed hitting outfield, and two names that fit those needs are Santana and former Orioles and Phillies outfielder Austin Hays.
"The Twins have interest in a reunion with Carlos Santana," Nightengale wrote.
Buit just days earlier, Falvey legitimately said "we lost" Santana in free agency.
"We lost Carlos Santana to free agency at first base. He was tremendous last year. He won his first Gold Glove," Falvey said in an interview with MLB Network Radio. "I've known Carlos since the days in Cleveland when we were together and he first came up to the big leagues. For him to do that at the age that he is, just a tremendous season. But that's a hole for us," Falvey said. "Right now as we look at it, Eddy Julien's played some first, Jose MIranda's played some first. Those guys are going to get some reps there."
Was Falvey just speaking on the fact that Santana is a free agent or was he making it rather clear that he doesn't expect a reunion with the 38-year-old who hit .238/.320/.420 with 23 home runs and won a gold glove at first base?
We'll find out soon enough...