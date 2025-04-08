Ex-Twins star Corey Koskie's son slugs grand slam for first college hit at Indiana
Corey Koskie, the 51-year-old former Minnesota Twins third baseman who will be inducted into the team's hall of fame this summer, has a son whose first hit as a college baseball player cleared the fence for a grand slam.
Caleb Koskie, a former standout at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in the Twin Cities, is a freshman at Indiana and on Monday he hit a rocket over the right field fence for an opposite field grand slam — the first hit of his collegiate career.
Koskie hit the grand slam in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fifth inning, finishing his day 2-for-4 with six RBIs.
The Koskie family has headlines in recent years at the Minnesota town ball level — a summer amateur baseball league — as Corey and his three sons, Bradley, 24, Joshua, 22, and Caleb, 19, played for the Loretto Larks.
While Caleb is at Indiana, Joshua is a redshirt junior at Division II Augustan in Sioux Falls. Bradley played one season at Division III St. John's University in central Minnesota.
The Twins selected Koskie in the 26th round of the 1994 MLB Draft. He played for the Twins from 1998 to 2004 and hit 101 homers with a .280 batting average and .836 OPS during his tenure with the Twins.
He had an OPS+ of at least 110 in six consecutive seasons from 1999-04. Koskie's best season came in 2001, when he hit 26 home runs, stole 27 bases, scored 100 runs, and drove in 103. He generated 6.3 WAR that season and earned one down-ballot MVP vote.
Koskie will be inducted into the Twins hall of fame on Aug. 17.