Corey Koskie is the newest member of the Twins Hall of Fame
Corey Koskie will officially be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame this year, the team announced on Friday. He'll be honored on Aug. 17 at Target Field and will become the 41st member of the exclusive group of team legends.
Koskie, a native of Canada, was selected in the 26th round of the 1994 MLB Draft. He played for the Twins from 1998 to 2004, appearing in 834 games in a Minnesota uniform between regular season and playoffs. Koskie hit 101 home runs for the Twins and was a .280 hitter with an .836 OPS during his tenure with the team. He had an OPS+ of at least 110 in six consecutive seasons from 1999-04.
Koskie's best season came in 2001, when he hit 26 home runs, stole 27 bases, scored 100 runs, and drove in 103. He generated 6.3 WAR that season and earned one down-ballot MVP vote. Koskie, who was almost exclusively a third baseman during his career, played one season apiece for the Blue Jays and Brewers before retiring. He still plays town ball in Minnesota with his sons, one of whom plays for Indiana University and will play for the Mankato MoonDogs in the Northwoods League this summer.