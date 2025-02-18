Fans can create free account to watch 18 Minnesota Twins spring training games
It's unclear how much a new television delivery apparatus will renew fan interest after it sagged in 2024, but the Minnesota Twins have released the spring training broadcast schedule and it includes 18 games that will be available to watch for free.
Of the 18 games, 12 will be simulcast via the opposing teams' broadcast on MLB.TV. Twins.TV will produce five spring training games, which will provide a first look at what the new streaming service will look and sound like during the 2025 regular season.
The first televised spring game will be March 6 when the Twins face the Yankees on ESPN. The first Twins.TV experience will be Sunday, March 16, when the Twins take on the Red Sox. Cory Provus is back on the mic as the play-by-play announcer and he'll be joined in the Lee Health Sports Complex broadcast booth by ex-Twins Justin Morneau and Glen Perkins.
The four other Twins.TV games featuring local broadcasters are:
- March 20 vs. Red Sox
- March 22 vs. Blue Jays
- March 24 vs. Pirates
- March 25 vs. Rockies
To watch the games, fans can subscribe for a free account at MLB.TV. Keep in mind that the free account is only good for the spring games and it'll cost $99.99 for the regular-season subscription.
The free account will give fans access to 12 other exhibition games featuring the opposing teams' broadcast via MLB.TV.
- Feb. 23 vs. Pirates
- Feb. 26 vs. Tigers
- March 1 vs. Red Sox
- March 4 vs. Braves
- March 6 vs. Yankees
- March 7 vs. Rays
- March 11 vs. Blue Jays
- March 15 vs. Braves
- March 15 vs. Blue Jays (Spring Breakout)
- March 17 vs. Pirates
- March 21 vs. Phillies
- March 23 vs. Red Sox
MLB Network will also televise the March 15 Spring Breakout game between the Twins and Blue Jays. The game features the top prospects from both teams.
The Twins have yet to announce how fans will be able to watch games on streaming, cable and satellite services like YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV, Comcast and others. However, games will be available everywhere—it's just a matter of where to find them that remains unknown.