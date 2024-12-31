Former Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar signs one-year deal with Cubs
Former Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. It's a major-league contract.
Thielbar, who turns 38 in January, spent the last five seasons as part of the Twins' bullpen. He posted a 3.66 ERA, striking out 268 batters in 221.1 innings since returning to the majors in 2020. While he was a generally effective reliever during his second stint with the team, the 2024 season was a struggle, as his ERA jumped to 5.32 in 47.1 innings of work.
The Northfield, MN native was an 18th-round pick by the Brewers in 2009. He never made a major league appearance for Milwaukee before being released in December of 2010. Thielbar joined the Twins' organization late into the 2011 season, making one appearance in rookie ball before ending the season in Double-A. He made his Major League debut with the Twins in the 2013 season.
Thielbar was waived by the Twins in August of 2015 and was picked up off waivers by San Diego. He never made a big league appearance for the Padres before he was granted free agency in November of 2015. He spent the next five seasons bouncing around independent ball — playing two season for the St. Paul Saints — and the minor leagues, having stints in the Tigers and Braves farm systems.
Thielbar revitalized his MLB career with the Twins from 2020-23, but he looked fairly washed last season. It'll be interesting to see if he can bounce back with Chicago in 2025. Meanwhile, the Twins are in need of a new lefty for their bullpen.