Griffin Jax blows it again as punchless Twins fall to Royals
Griffin Jax is off to a terrible start to the season. The right-hander was dominant out of Minnesota's bullpen in 2024, but through four appearances in 2025 he's been dreadful.
Jax's two-base throwing error set the stage for the Royals to score the winning run in the eighth inning Tuesday night as the Twins dropped a third straight game, falling 2-1 in Kansas City.
Jax entered the game in a 1-1 tie and with one out he airmailed a throw to first base that allowed Bobby Witt Jr. to reach first base and then speed all the way to third. Witt Jr. then scored on Vinnie Pasquantino's groundout to first base for a 2-1 Royals lead.
The Twins then went down in order in the ninth for their eighth loss in 11 games to begin the season.
Jax gave up a homer in his first outing on Opening Day and then served up a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning against Houston on Sunday.
Minnesota had nothing against Royals ace Cole Ragans. The All-Star lefty allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 11 in six innings. Pablo Lopez equaled him before leaving with an apparent right leg injury with two outs in the fifth inning. Lopez's status is unknown.
The Twins threatened in the eighth but again came up empty. With runners and the corner and one out, Carlos Correa ripped a 100.2 mph grounder to Witt Jr. at shortstop, and that started an inning-ending double play.
Twins batters struck out 12 times in the game. Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and Jose Miranda struck out in all three of his at-bats. Buxton is nown 7-for-42 with 16 strikeouts this season.