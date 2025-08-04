How have Duran, Correa, Jax, other traded Twins started off with new teams?
On Sunday, the Twins recorded their first win since completing a flurry of moves ahead of last week's trade deadline. The Twins shipped off 10 players, including 8 on Thursday alone, during the four days leading up to the trade cutoff date.
It's still very recent, but here's how those 10 former Twins have started off in their new locations...
Chris Paddack - Detroit Tigers
In his Tigers debut last Wednesday, Paddack recorded a win, allowing just one run off of three hits in six innings of work. The 29-year-old righty registered five strikeouts in the game. His second scheduled start is expected to be Tuesday against the Twins, which should make for a good storyline.
Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies
Duran has recorded two saves since he was dealt last Wednesday, allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks in two innings of work against the Tigers over the weekend. Philadelphia fans are already enamored with his signature entrance sequence. Duran threw the hardest pitch in Phillies history (103.3 MPH) to finish off a save on Sunday Night Baseball.
Harrison Bader - Philadelphia Phillies
Bader has struggled in his first three appearances in Philadelphia. In six at-bats, two as a pinch hitter, the 31-year-old outfielder has struck out three times and has failed to connect for a hit. He only started one of the Phillies' three games against the Tigers and looks to be a platoon bat for the NL contenders.
Brock Stewart - Los Angele Dodgers
Stewart allowed one hit and no runs during his lone inning of work Sunday in his return to Los Angeles.
Carlos Correa - Houston Astros
Correa has registered three hits in 12 at-bats since his return to Houston. He hit his first home run for the Astros during Houston's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday. The Astros were swept at Fenway Park. Correa is expected to be their everyday third basemen, but he's also played some shortstop because of an injury to Jeremy Peña.
Danny Coulombe - Texas Rangers
Coulombe has impressed in his first two appearances for Texas, recording four strikeouts and allowing no runs on just one hit in two innings of work for the Rangers.
Willi Castro - Chicago Cubs
In his Cubs debut on Friday, Castro hit a single in his first at-bat and followed it up with a triple. Overall in his first two games for Chicago, Castro has recorded three hits in eight ABs while striking out once. the 28-year-old has displayed his versatility, playing both second and third base over the course of the two games.
Griffin Jax - Tampa Bay Rays
Jax allowed one earned run on one hit during his debut for the Rays, in a 3-0 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays
Varland recorded one strikeout in a clean inning during his Toronto debut. He followed it up with a blown save, allowing one earned run on two hits in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays' 7-4 loss to the Royals on Sunday.
Ty France - Toronto Blue Jays
France has registered just one hit in eight at-bats during his first two appearances for the Blue Jays.