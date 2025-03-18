How much time is Royce Lewis going to miss with hamstring injury?
- Lewis suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's exhibition game.
- Lewis has been ruled out for Opening Day.
- Will he miss all of April?
When Royce Lewis hobbled to first base after suffering a hamstring injury in the Twins' spring exhibition against the Red Sox on Sunday, it was clear that the former No. 1 overall draft pick wouldn't be on the field for Opening Day.
The Twins confirmed that Monday, ruling Lewis out for the March 27 season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals and diagnosing the star third baseman with a moderate left hamstring strain. They didn't put an official grade on the strain, but they didn't call it "mild" so it's somewhat safe to assume Lewis could be dealing with a Grade 2 strain.
According Mount Sinai, a Grade 1 injury is a mild muscle strain or pull. Grade 2 injuries involve a partial tear of the muscle, while Grade 3 injuries involve a complete muscle tear. If Lewis is dealing with a Grade 2 injury, the typical recovery time is a few weeks to a month or longer.
With Lewis out for the opener, it's possible that he returns in mid-April. But as Aaron Gleeman pointed out in his piece for The Athletic, the Twins are likely going to use caution and avoid rushing Lewis back before he's ready. Gleeman says "it’s possible he’ll be out for most or all of April."
Gleeman noted that former Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco missed six weeks with a moderate hamstring strain in 2023.
With Lewis out, the Twins have options. Brooks Lee could start at third base like he did in Monday's spring training game. They could also start Lee at second base and move Willi Castro to third, or they could mix it up and give Jose Miranda starts at third base.
Either way, the Twins are starting the season without Lewis and that's a major bummer.