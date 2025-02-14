How Tyreek Hill's 'record' lap around bases compares to Byron Buxton's MLB record
Outside of being one of the better wide receivers in the NFL over the past handful of years, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has become well known for his blazing speed.
In high school, Hill came within 1/100th of a second of setting the national high school record in the 200-meter sprint, a record that had stood for 30 years before Noah Lyles broke it in 2016. Lyles would go on to win gold at the 2024 Olympics in the 100-meter dash.
After some back and forth on social media over who is faster, Hill and Lyles are reportedly set to meet on the track to crown who the real fastest man on earth is.
Seemingly in preparation for their summer showdown, Hill was filmed practicing sprints when he was challenged to break the record for fastest time around the base paths. In the video, Hill was timed going home-to-home on a nearby baseball field in around 12.06 seconds.
So, where does that compare with the league record Byron Buxton currently holds?
According to StatCast, in an August 2018 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field in Minneapolis, Buxton completed the home-to-home circuit in 13.85 seconds, over a second-and-a-half slower than Hill's speed.
But hold on. There are caveats to Hill's "record" time.
First of all, Hill ran the bases on a turf field, not on dirt, like Buxton did. Second, Hill started the run in a sprinter's stance instead of a batter's stance. Lastly, unlike Buxton, Hill was in shorts and a T-shirt, while Buxton was in a full uniform.
Buxton actually holds the top-two fastest times around the base paths, according to StatCast. When setting the new fastest mark against the Diamondbacks in 2018, Buxton broke his own record he set the prior October when he ran home to home in 14.05 seconds against the Chicago White Sox.