Inside The Twins

If nothing changes, the Twins are going to battle in 2025 with this roster

Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13.

Joe Nelson

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Willi Castro (21) and right fielder Matt Wallner (38) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Willi Castro (21) and right fielder Matt Wallner (38) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

January is nearly over and we're just weeks away from the Twins reporting to spring training (Feb. 13). As it stands, Minnesota has not signed an MLB free agent, having only inked a handful of free agents to minor-league contracts that include invitations to spring training.

More moves are possible, though not necessarily likely. Newly-appointed general manager Jeremy Zoll told Dan Hayes of The Athletic last week that the Twins have "had more active conversations in the last couple of weeks" and that he's "hopeful there’s still some opportunity" to improve the roster via free agency or trades.

If they do nothing else, FanGraphs is projecting a starting lineup featuring nine players who all played big roles for the Twins in 2024.

Player

Position

Ryan Jeffers

Catcher

Jose Miranda

First base

Brooks Lee

Second base

Carlos Correa

Shortstop

Royce Lewis

Third base

Trevor Larnach

Left field

Byron Buxton

Center field

Matt Wallner

Right field

Willi Castro

Designated hitter

FanGraphs is projecting Christian Vazquez, Eddy Julien, Austin Martin and Michael Helman to be the main positional backups.

The starting rotation is projected to include Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson and Chris Paddack. However, there still appears to be a chance that Paddack could be traded and it's impossible to ignore David Festa and Zebby Matthews as possible starters to open the season.

The bullpen includes one left-handed pitcher in Kody Funderburk and seven right-handers: Eiberson Castellano, Michael Tonkin, Jorge Alcala, Brock Stewart, Cole Sands, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.

Of all the players mentioned in this article, Castellano is the only player the Twins have signed in free agency this offseason.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News