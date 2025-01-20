If nothing changes, the Twins are going to battle in 2025 with this roster
January is nearly over and we're just weeks away from the Twins reporting to spring training (Feb. 13). As it stands, Minnesota has not signed an MLB free agent, having only inked a handful of free agents to minor-league contracts that include invitations to spring training.
More moves are possible, though not necessarily likely. Newly-appointed general manager Jeremy Zoll told Dan Hayes of The Athletic last week that the Twins have "had more active conversations in the last couple of weeks" and that he's "hopeful there’s still some opportunity" to improve the roster via free agency or trades.
If they do nothing else, FanGraphs is projecting a starting lineup featuring nine players who all played big roles for the Twins in 2024.
Player
Position
Ryan Jeffers
Catcher
Jose Miranda
First base
Brooks Lee
Second base
Carlos Correa
Shortstop
Royce Lewis
Third base
Trevor Larnach
Left field
Byron Buxton
Center field
Matt Wallner
Right field
Willi Castro
Designated hitter
FanGraphs is projecting Christian Vazquez, Eddy Julien, Austin Martin and Michael Helman to be the main positional backups.
The starting rotation is projected to include Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson and Chris Paddack. However, there still appears to be a chance that Paddack could be traded and it's impossible to ignore David Festa and Zebby Matthews as possible starters to open the season.
The bullpen includes one left-handed pitcher in Kody Funderburk and seven right-handers: Eiberson Castellano, Michael Tonkin, Jorge Alcala, Brock Stewart, Cole Sands, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.
Of all the players mentioned in this article, Castellano is the only player the Twins have signed in free agency this offseason.