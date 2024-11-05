If the Twins do nothing, this is what the 2025 lineup, rotation could look like
It's supposedly "business as usual" for the Minnesota Twins this offseason, but with the Pohlad family exploring the sale of the franchise it would be unwise to assume the front office will be allowed to spend a lot of money in free agency. That could mean the 2025 Twins run it back with a lot of the same roster from 2024 along with some additions from the minors.
Let's take a stab at what 26-man depth chart could look like if the team doesn't do anything in free agency...
13 position players: Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vazquez, Jose Miranda, Eddy Julien, Brooks Lee, Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, Willi Castro, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton, Austin Martin, Matt Wallner, Emmanuel Rodriguez.
From a depth perspective, this might work....
C: Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vazquez
1B: Jose Miranda, Eddy Julien
2B: Brooks Lee, Eddy Julien
SS: Carlos Correa, Brooks Lee, Willi Castro
3B: Royce Lewis, Jose Miranda, Willi Castro
LF: Willi Castro, Trevor Larnach, Emmanuel Rodriguez
CF: Byron Buxton, Willi Castro, Austin Martin, Emmanuel Rodriguez
RF: Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, Emmanuel Rodriguez
If everyone could stay healthy and peform consistently for the majority of the season, the lineup still has some punch. That's especially true if Lee can shake off some rookie-season cobwebs and turn into a dangerous bat. Rodriguez is a sensational outfield prospect with big-time power potential and he might be ready for the big leagues in 2025.
5 starting pitchers: Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan, David Festa, Simeon Woods Richardson
That's the same starting five that Minnesota was using before Ryan suffered a season-ending injury in the second half of 2024. Lopez, Ober and Ryan are a really good 1-2-3. Woods Richardson was having a strong season before he ran out of gas late, and Festa is one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects with a bunch of potential.
Other options who pitched for the Twins in 2024 are Chris Paddack and Zebby Matthews. Others include prospects Marco Raya, Andrew Morris and Cory Lewis. Raya, Morris and Lewis are Minnesota's No. 5, No. 6 and No. 13-ranked prospects, respectively, per MLB Pipeline, and all three got a taste of Triple-A baseball with the St. Paul Saints this past season.
9 bullpen arms: Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Cole Sands, Brock Stewart, Jorge Alcala, Louie Varland, Chris Paddack, Kody Funderburk, Scott Blewett.
With Stewart healthy, the Twins still have a really strong group of late-inning relievers with him, Sands, Jax and Duran. But Funderburk is the only left mentioned above. They clearly need help in that area and it will be hard to find from within if they're unwilling to spend for a good lefty reliever in free agency.