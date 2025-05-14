Kody Clemens lifts Twins to doubleheader sweep of Orioles, 10th straight win
Make that 10 in a row for the Minnesota Twins.
Kody Clemens hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth to lift the Minnesota Twins to an 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles in game two of a doubleheader Wednesday at Camden Yards in Baltimore, extending their win streak to 10 games.
It's just the ninth time in franchise history the Twins have won 10 or more straight games.
The Twins (23-20) struck first as Harrison Bader — who later left the game due to groin tightness — reached on an infield single and brought home Byron Buxton in the first inning, Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer in the second and Clemens hit an RBI single in the third for a 4-0 Twins lead. But the Orioles (15-26) got to Simeon Woods Richardson in the bottom.
Gunnar Henderson hit an RBI single to get one back, and Baltimore took the lead on Cedric Mullins' grand slam. Heston Kjerstad's solo homer the next at-bat made it a 6-4 Orioles lead. Willi Castro got one back with a solo homer in the fifth.
Woods Richardson only lasted one more inning after giving up eight hits and six runs while fanning four.
After Castro's homer, it remained a 6-5 ballgame until Clemens got the chance to play the hero in the eighth.
Jorge Alcala fanned three over a pair of shutout frames, while Kody Funderburk, Justin Topa and Cole Sands kept the Orioles off the board the rest of the way. Sands picked up his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The Twins and Orioles meet for their series finale at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in Baltimore.