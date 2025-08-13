Leadoff single not enough as Twins get 1-hit by Yankees in embarrassing loss
Austin Martin's leadoff single was the only hit the Minnesota Twins got in a 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees.
As bad as that sounds, it was actually worse because the Twins loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning and wound up scoring one run on a groundout by Royce Lewis. They made Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon throw more than 30 pitches in the first inning, but he had no trouble with Minnesota's hapless lineup the rest of the night.
Rodon and the New York bullpen retired 27 of the final 28 batters they faced.
The Twins went three up, three down in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. In the sixth, Rodon retired the first two batters before Ryan Jeffers drew a walk to break the streak. Luke Keaschall promptly grounded out to end the inning, and the Twins went 1-2-3 in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
All the while, Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe homered and Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with a homer, double and two singles as the Yankees racked up 11 hits and 11 walks.
Thomas Hatch issued seven of the 11 Twins walks. The right-hander gave up four runs and allowed 12 baserunners while throwing 99 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. For context, Rodon, who eclipsed 30 pitches in the first inning, wound up going seven innings and he did it with a total of 96 pitches.
The Yankees are 125-44 (including postseason) against the Twins since the start of the 2002 season. In games at Yankee Stadium, they're 68-18.
The Yankees will go for the sweep Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.