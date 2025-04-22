Luke Keaschall batting third in battle between AL's worst two teams
Luke Keaschall has burst onto the MLB scene so impressively that he's going to be batting third in the lineup for his debut at Target Field.
Minnesota (7-15) opens a three-game series against the White (5-17) in Minneapolis in what is a battle between teams with the two worst records in the American League. In fact, the only team with a worse record than the White Sox and Twins is the Colorado Rockies, who enter play Tuesday at 4-17.
Here's how Minnesota is going to bat Tuesday night.
- Eddy Julien, 2B
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Luke Keaschall, DH
- Trevor Larnach, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Ty France, 1B
- Ryan Jeffers, C
- Brooks Lee, 3B
- Harrison Bader, LF
Keaschall made his MLB debut last Friday and he dumped an RBI single to right right in his first at-bat and then scorched a double down the left-field line in his second at-bat. He went 1-for-5 with a double in his second MLB game Saturday against the Braves, and then singled and walked in four plate appearances on Sunday in Atlanta.
Bailey Ober is on the mound for the Twins. The Sox are sending right-hander Davis Martin to the bump. Martin has allowed 27 hits and six walks while striking out just 13 batters in 22.1 innings this season.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.