Inside The Twins

Luke Keaschall batting third in battle between AL's worst two teams

The Twins (7-15) and the White (5-17) go to battle in Minneapolis Tuesday-Thursday.

Joe Nelson

Apr 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall (15) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall (15) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luke Keaschall has burst onto the MLB scene so impressively that he's going to be batting third in the lineup for his debut at Target Field.

Minnesota (7-15) opens a three-game series against the White (5-17) in Minneapolis in what is a battle between teams with the two worst records in the American League. In fact, the only team with a worse record than the White Sox and Twins is the Colorado Rockies, who enter play Tuesday at 4-17.

Here's how Minnesota is going to bat Tuesday night.

  1. Eddy Julien, 2B
  2. Byron Buxton, CF
  3. Luke Keaschall, DH
  4. Trevor Larnach, RF
  5. Carlos Correa, SS
  6. Ty France, 1B
  7. Ryan Jeffers, C
  8. Brooks Lee, 3B
  9. Harrison Bader, LF

Keaschall made his MLB debut last Friday and he dumped an RBI single to right right in his first at-bat and then scorched a double down the left-field line in his second at-bat. He went 1-for-5 with a double in his second MLB game Saturday against the Braves, and then singled and walked in four plate appearances on Sunday in Atlanta.

Bailey Ober is on the mound for the Twins. The Sox are sending right-hander Davis Martin to the bump. Martin has allowed 27 hits and six walks while striking out just 13 batters in 22.1 innings this season.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News