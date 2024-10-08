MLB and Twins to independently produce and distribute TV games to fans in 2025
The Bally Sports North drama will not exist with Minnesota Twins games in 2025 as the Twins and Major League Baseball have announced a plan to go in a different direction by producing and distributing games independently.
In a press release, the Twins and MLB said the direct-to-consumer offering will be similar to what MLB did with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres this season. And it's not just the Twins joining the club; the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians are also doing something similar.
For example, the Padres streaming service provided by MLB this season cost $19.99/month or $99.99 for the entire season. A 7-day free trial was made available for customers and all games were available with no blackouts unless there were exclusive rights for a national broadcast.
What's this mean for Twins fans? It appears that games will be available to watch without blackout restrictions through MLB.TV. It also likely means that a channel on cable and streaming providers will be made available to purchase, though details of those sort haven't been revealed.
“With the media landscape continuing to evolve, Major League Baseball is committed to serving our fans by ensuring they can see their favorite Clubs, removing blackouts where we can, and ultimately growing the reach of our games,” said MLB spokesperson Noah Garden. “We are proud to bring Guardians, Brewers and Twins games to their passionate fan bases with the same high-quality production that we have demonstrated in Arizona, Colorado, and San Diego.”
Games produced and distributed by MLB last season included an umpire camera, live look-ins to the MLB Replay Operations Center, and in-game interviews with coaches and players.
The Twins say more information will be released closer to the start of the 2025 season, so there are still numerous questions that need to be answered, including who the announcers and on-field reporters will be, and how much subscriptions will cost, among others.