MLB's automated challenge system could reduce Rocco Baldelli ejections by 40 percent

Step 1 to Baldelli reducing his ejection rate will be keeping his job. Will the Twins bring him back for an eighth season in 2026?

Joe Nelson

Apr 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is ejected from the game during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Major League Baseball isn't doing away with human umpires any time soon, but the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System that's been used in the minors the past two seasons is coming to the big leagues in 2026.

While there is much to debated about the decision, one thing we know for sure is that this could cut down on the number times Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is ejected.

Baldelli, who has managed the Twins since 2019, has been ejected 20 times in his career.

  1. April 15, 2019: Arguing a foul tip
  2. July 23, 2019: Arguing a ball four call
  3. Aug. 8, 2020: Arguing balls and strikes
  4. May 18, 2021: Arguing the ejection of Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey
  5. June 6, 2021: Arguing a mound visit that forced a pitching change
  6. Sept. 13, 2021: Arguing balls and strikes
  7. May 14, 2022: Arguing balls and strikes
  8. June 7, 2022: Arguing a Max Kepler foul tip
  9. Aug. 7, 2022: Arguing an overturned call at the plate
  10. Aug. 15, 2022: Arguing a foul tip call missed on Ryan Jeffers
  11. Aug. 23, 2022: Arguing two mound visits in one inning
  12. April 15, 2023: Angry that Yankees pitcher Domingo German was allowed to stay in a game despite having to wash his hands of an unknown substance
  13. May 6, 2023: Arguing a baseline call
  14. June 21, 2023: Arguing a strike call against Joey Gallo
  15. June 23, 2023: Arguing because he thought at Tigers pitcher was getting away with balks
  16. Aug. 25, 2023: Arguing balls and strikes called on Joey Gallo again
  17. April 7, 2025: Arguing a pitch clock violation
  18. May 10, 2025: Arguing a called strike against Carlos Correa
  19. May 31, 2025: Arguing balls and strikes with Carlos Correa
  20. Aug. 14, 2025: Arguing a foul tip call

Eight of his 20 ejections were related to arguing balls and strikes. He's also been ejected four times for arguing foul tip rulings, and twice for mound visits that forced him to make a pitching change.

If you a do a little math, you'll find that Baldelli's ejection rate might be cut down by 40% thanks to the automated strike zone replay system.

MLB used the ABS Challenge System during 2025 spring training. There were an average of 4.1 challenges per game, with each challenging taking an average of 13.8 seconds.

In 2026, each team will get two challenges per game, plus one challenge for every inning the game goes beyond nine innings. The only players who can initiate a challenge are the pitcher, batter and catcher. Managers cannot call for a challenge.

"Challenges must be made immediately after the umpire’s call, without assistance from the dugout or other players," Major League Baseball says.

Baldelli should learn relatively soon after the season if he'll be invited back for an eighth season managing the Twins in 2026. Minnesota wraps up the season on the road this week with three games against the Rangers and three more versus the Phillies.

