MLB's automated challenge system could reduce Rocco Baldelli ejections by 40 percent
Major League Baseball isn't doing away with human umpires any time soon, but the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System that's been used in the minors the past two seasons is coming to the big leagues in 2026.
While there is much to debated about the decision, one thing we know for sure is that this could cut down on the number times Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is ejected.
Baldelli, who has managed the Twins since 2019, has been ejected 20 times in his career.
- April 15, 2019: Arguing a foul tip
- July 23, 2019: Arguing a ball four call
- Aug. 8, 2020: Arguing balls and strikes
- May 18, 2021: Arguing the ejection of Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey
- June 6, 2021: Arguing a mound visit that forced a pitching change
- Sept. 13, 2021: Arguing balls and strikes
- May 14, 2022: Arguing balls and strikes
- June 7, 2022: Arguing a Max Kepler foul tip
- Aug. 7, 2022: Arguing an overturned call at the plate
- Aug. 15, 2022: Arguing a foul tip call missed on Ryan Jeffers
- Aug. 23, 2022: Arguing two mound visits in one inning
- April 15, 2023: Angry that Yankees pitcher Domingo German was allowed to stay in a game despite having to wash his hands of an unknown substance
- May 6, 2023: Arguing a baseline call
- June 21, 2023: Arguing a strike call against Joey Gallo
- June 23, 2023: Arguing because he thought at Tigers pitcher was getting away with balks
- Aug. 25, 2023: Arguing balls and strikes called on Joey Gallo again
- April 7, 2025: Arguing a pitch clock violation
- May 10, 2025: Arguing a called strike against Carlos Correa
- May 31, 2025: Arguing balls and strikes with Carlos Correa
- Aug. 14, 2025: Arguing a foul tip call
Eight of his 20 ejections were related to arguing balls and strikes. He's also been ejected four times for arguing foul tip rulings, and twice for mound visits that forced him to make a pitching change.
If you a do a little math, you'll find that Baldelli's ejection rate might be cut down by 40% thanks to the automated strike zone replay system.
MLB used the ABS Challenge System during 2025 spring training. There were an average of 4.1 challenges per game, with each challenging taking an average of 13.8 seconds.
In 2026, each team will get two challenges per game, plus one challenge for every inning the game goes beyond nine innings. The only players who can initiate a challenge are the pitcher, batter and catcher. Managers cannot call for a challenge.
"Challenges must be made immediately after the umpire’s call, without assistance from the dugout or other players," Major League Baseball says.
Baldelli should learn relatively soon after the season if he'll be invited back for an eighth season managing the Twins in 2026. Minnesota wraps up the season on the road this week with three games against the Rangers and three more versus the Phillies.