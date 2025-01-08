MLB Network ranks Twins' Byron Buxton as top-3 CF in baseball
MLB Network has ranked Twins star Byron Buxton as the No. 3 center fielder in baseball, trailing only the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez and the Padres' Jackson Merrill.
Aaron Judge topped last year's list, but he's moving back to right field due to the Yankees' acquisition of Cody Bellinger. Buxton has moved up from the No. 7 spot a year ago, jumping ahead of players like the Braves' Michael Harris II and the Angels' Mike Trout.
Despite injury issues that have followed Buxton throughout his career, this is his fifth straight year making MLB Network's top 10 at CF. When he's healthy, his talent is undeniable.
"Buxton remains one of the most tantalizing talents in Major League Baseball," host Brian Kenny said. "When healthy, he is a premier defender and has prodigious power. But he has been unable to consistently stay on the field."
Last season, Buxton at least exceeded 100 games played for just the second time in his ten-year career and the first since 2017. He played in 102 games and was excellent, posting an .859 OPS with 18 home runs. 48 of his 99 hits went for extra bases. He also returned to center field after exclusively DHing in 2023 and immediately re-established himself as one of the best defenders at that position. Buxton was worth 3.6 WAR, marking the third time he's been above 3.5 in the last four seasons (despite all the missed games).
The Twins' path to success in 2025 is all about their stars staying healthy. That starts with having the trio of Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Royce Lewis in the lineup as often as possible.
If Buxton's body could ever hold up for 140-150 games one of these years, he could easily have a 6+ WAR season and be a sneaky MVP candidate.