Must listen: Radio, TV announcers dumbfounded by 'atrocious' Twins
Imagine having to watch every second of your favorite team's collapse and not being able to do anything about it. Collapse after collapse, loss after loss. That's exactly what Twins radio and television announcers Cory Provus and Kris Attebury have endured over the last six weeks.
If their respective calls of Minnesota's ugly performance in a 13-inning defeat at the hands of the 100-loss Marlins Thursday night, one play served as the defining moment of a crumbling season: Ryan Jeffers bunting into a double play in the bottom of the 12th inning.
"This is an absolute circus and that is the worst possible result you could ever have in the 12th inning. That play encapsulates the last two months of Minnesota Twins baseball," Attebury snapped, with a chorus of boos from the crowd howling in the background. "Oh my. Oh my. Just atrocious."
Provus was equally annoyed in his call.
"And it's popped up and caught, throw back to second, double play," said Provus, describing the blunder. "Come on, guys. Can't happen. Cannot happen."
The loss Thursday night means the Twins' only path to the playoffs is by sweeping the Orioles and getting the Tigers or Royals to be swept in their respective series against the White Sox and Braves.