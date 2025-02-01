New buzz on the Twins' reported interest in Padres ace Dylan Cease
Maybe the idea of the Minnesota Twins shocking the world and acquiring San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease in a trade isn't dead just yet. Dan Hayes of The Athletic, who initially broke the news of the Twins' alleged interest in Cease, added more fuel to the fire with a new report.
Hayes wrote that a trade for Cease would be the splash the Twins need to reinvigorate a fan base that has, for a myriad of reasons, become apathetic in Minnesota. Wha'ts more is that Hayes believes the Twins are unwilling to trade top prospects Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall, and they may be hesitant to part with the MLB-ready players the Padres might be seeking.
"The Padres’ ask likely begins with either [Joe Ryan] or [Bailey Ober]," Hayes says.
"The Twins would instead prefer to insert Zebby Matthews or Simeon Woods Richardson while also having to include left fielder Trevor Larnach, utilityman Willi Castro (whose $6.4 million salary would help offset how much money the Twins absorb with Cease) and others to help compensate for the draft pick compensation the Padres would receive if they kept Cease for the season, made him the qualifying offer, and he then leaves via free agency."
Cease is due to make $13.75 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent. Trading for him would come with the risk of losing him after the 2025 season for nothing, but with new ownership incoming, the odds of the Twins reaching deeper into their pockets to pay the premium price for Cy Young-level pitching would undoubtedly improve.
Also buried in Hayes' latest article is a note that Minnesota allegedly reached out to the Seattle Mariners about All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo, but that idea died because "Castillo simply costs too much money and is under contract for multiple years — the tyupe of deal the front office is avoiding until a new ownership group is in place."
Jon Heyman reported Friday in the New York Post that the Mets and Cubs are also interested in trading for Cease. Heyman said the Padres may prefer the Mets' prospects — Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuña — over Chicago's, but the Twins have higher-end prospects than either of those teams.
Sproat is ranked No. 46 by MLB Pipeline and Williams is close behind at No. 58. The Cubs have seven prospects in the top 100, led by third baseman Matt Shaw at No. 19, though Heyman reports that Shaw is considered off-limits for a rental player like Cease.
Jenkins (No. 3), Rodriguez (No. 37) and Keaschall (No. 61) are the only Twins prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
We'll see what happens, but the Twins still appear to be in the mix for Cease.