Offensive struggles continue as Twins drop fourth straight with loss to Angels
The Twins weren’t able to leave their struggles in Kansas City.
It was yet another quiet night for the Twins offense and it was a short start for David Festa in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Monday night at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.
The loss is the Twins’ fourth straight following the weekend sweep to the Royals.
It was clear early it wasn’t going to be Festa’s night. Festa walked the first batter he faced, Taylor Ward, before giving up a ground-rule double to Zach Neto. Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run single the next at-bat. Festa got out of the inning without any further damage, but gave up a 459-foot, two-run homer to Brandon Drury in the third inning that gave the Angels (60-85) a 4-0 lead.
Festa’s start lasted just four innings after giving up three hits and four runs, falling to 2-6 on the year.
The Twins (76-68) were able to cut their deficit in half across the next two innings, getting an RBI single from Carlos Santana in the third inning and a 419-foot solo homer from Kyle Farmer in the fifth, but that gained ground only lasted an inning as Niko Kavadas hit a 364-foot, two-run homer off Twins reliever Ronny Henriquez in the sixth frame that pushed the Angels lead back up to 6-2.
Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up just five hits and two runs while fanning eight across six innings.
Detmers improved to 4-6 for the season with the victory.
Willi Castro left the game due to illness and was replaced by Michael Helman in center field to start the third inning. Castro was batting seventh in the lineup and didn’t see an at-bat before his exit.
Offensively, it was another slog for the Twins. They collected just five hits, went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base. It’s been an offensive struggle for a while. In their last 10 games, the Twins have scored just 22 runs, including only two in the three-game sweep to KC.
Royce Lewis went 0 for 4, making it a 20 at-bat hitless streak. He's struck out 10 times during that stretch, including three strikeouts Monday night. The Twins struck out 12 times overall Monday.
The Twins will look to snap the four-game skid when they meet the Angels again at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.