Opening Day: How to watch the Twins on Xfinity, DirecTV, other providers
Seven hours before the first pitch in St. Louis between the Twins and Cardinals, specifics for how fans can watch Twins games on DirecTV and other major television and streaming providers have finally been revealed.
Xfinity/Comcast subscribers will be able to watch Twins games on channel 1261. DirecTV and DirecTV Stream customers will get games on channels 668-3 (satellite) and 668 (streaming), respectively.
Spectrum will have Twins games on channels 428 or 468, or 319 in Wisconsin.
Midco will have games on channel 638.
Twins games are also available to Fubo subscribers, but that's not the case yet with YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Philo, Sling TV and Dish Network.
You can check on your access by entering your zip code and choosing your TV provider here.
It's unclear if cable, satellite and streaming providers will charge fans for access to the Twins. If your provider isn't offering Twins games, you can still get access by buying the Twins.TV package through MLB.TV for $19.99/month or $99.99/season.
Other TV providers that have agreed to carry Twins games:
- BEVCOMM
- Consolidated Telcom
- Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC)
- Dickey Rural Services
- Gardonville Cooperative Telephone
- Halstad Telephone Company
- Interstate Telecommunications Company
- MLGC
- North Dakota Telephone Company
- Northwest Communications Cooperative
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Red River Telephone
- Reservation Telephone Company
- Runestone Telephone
- SCI Broadband
- Sjoberg's Cable
- Tremolo Communications
- United Telephone Mutual Aid
- Venture Communications
- West Central Telephone Association
- Wikstrom Telephone Company