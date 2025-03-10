Inside The Twins

Pablo Lopez struggles again as Twins fall to Phillies in spring training action

Lopez gave up eight hits and four runs in his four-inning start Monday afternoon.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez pitching during spring training on Feb 13, 2025, in Lee County, Fla.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez pitching during spring training on Feb 13, 2025, in Lee County, Fla. / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was another tough outing for Pablo Lopez and a tough day overall for the Minnesota Twins, who lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Monday afternoon at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

Lopez got the start on Monday and pitched four innings, but he gave up eight hits and four runs — all earned — while fanning just two. It's been a rough spring overall for Lopez, who is now 0-3 with a 8.38 earned-run average. All four runs he gave up on Monday came in the second inning. He had two on with two outs, but gave up an RBI single to Cal Stevenson, a two-run single to Rafael Lantigua and another RBI single to Bryson Stott before getting Johan Rojas to fly out to right.

Lopez then pitched clean third and fourth innings, and the Twins bullpen picked it up from there. Griffin Jax fanned two in a scoreless fifth inning; Jorge Alcala pitched a 1-2-3 sixth; Kody Funderburk navigated through trouble — four walks — to pitch a shutout seventh; Ryan Jensen struck out the side in the eighth; and Jarret Whorff pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Twins just couldn't get much going offensively. Matt Wallner went 2 for 4 with a double, but Minnesota found eight hits and total and didn't push a run across until Anthony Prato hit a sac fly in the ninth inning. Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Ty France and Harrison Bader each singled, but the Twins left 12 on base and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins, who are now 6-7 in spring training, visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for a 12:07 p.m. first pitch.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Twins News