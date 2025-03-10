Pablo Lopez struggles again as Twins fall to Phillies in spring training action
It was another tough outing for Pablo Lopez and a tough day overall for the Minnesota Twins, who lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Monday afternoon at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Lopez got the start on Monday and pitched four innings, but he gave up eight hits and four runs — all earned — while fanning just two. It's been a rough spring overall for Lopez, who is now 0-3 with a 8.38 earned-run average. All four runs he gave up on Monday came in the second inning. He had two on with two outs, but gave up an RBI single to Cal Stevenson, a two-run single to Rafael Lantigua and another RBI single to Bryson Stott before getting Johan Rojas to fly out to right.
Lopez then pitched clean third and fourth innings, and the Twins bullpen picked it up from there. Griffin Jax fanned two in a scoreless fifth inning; Jorge Alcala pitched a 1-2-3 sixth; Kody Funderburk navigated through trouble — four walks — to pitch a shutout seventh; Ryan Jensen struck out the side in the eighth; and Jarret Whorff pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The Twins just couldn't get much going offensively. Matt Wallner went 2 for 4 with a double, but Minnesota found eight hits and total and didn't push a run across until Anthony Prato hit a sac fly in the ninth inning. Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Ty France and Harrison Bader each singled, but the Twins left 12 on base and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
The Twins, who are now 6-7 in spring training, visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for a 12:07 p.m. first pitch.