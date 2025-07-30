Report: Carlos Correa would waive no-trade clause to reunite with Astros
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline now just over 30 hours away, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa's name has entered the rumor mill with a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale that the Houston Astros are reuniting with the 30-year-old star.
Nightengale, citing a "high-ranking executive," says the Astros are also expressing interest in Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Diamondbacks All-Star slugger Eugenio Saurez.
What's more is that Nightengale says Correa has "told friends that he would be willing to waive his no-trade for the opportunity to return to Houston, where he and his family still reside in the offseason."
Correa is under contract with the Twins through the 2028 season and according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, he's due to make $31.5 million in 2026, $30.5 million in 2027, and $30 million in 2028.
Nightengale added: "The Astros surely would demand the Twins to pay a significant portion of the contract in trade talks."
The trade deadline strikes at 5 p.m. CT Thursday.