Report: Pablo Lopez to start rehab assignment in St. Paul on Thursday
Pablo Lopez is reportedly taking another step on his path to returning to the Twins rotation. According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, Lopez is scheduled to start for Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.
Lopez has been out since early June with a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder. The Twins righty threw a simulated game at Target Field last Friday, telling media that "everything felt normal" following the session.
Before his injury, Lopez had a 5-3 record with a 2.82 ERA while registering 61 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings this season. The reported aim is to get Lopez back by early September, which would give the former All-Star a handful of starts before the Twins' season ends.
Lopez's return would provide a rare bright spot for Twins fans after the front office initiated an unprecedented fire sale at the trade deadline. Despite the poor season, that is for all intents and purposes dead, Lopez has previously said being shut down is not something he wants to do.
"I want to be able to tell myself I was able to come back from this injury and pitch and perform at the level I know I can perform," Lopez told media last week.
Since Lopez's injury, Twins starters are 17-24 with a 5.01 ERA.
With the Saints hosting the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, at CHS Field this week, Twins fans can catch Lopez's rehab assignment in person. First pitch for Thursday's game in St. Paul is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. CT.