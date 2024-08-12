Report: Twins calling up fast-rising pitching prospect Zebby Matthews
The Twins are calling up one of the best pitching prospects in their farm system, Zebby Matthews, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Matthews has been flying up the Twins farm system since being taken in the eighth round of the 2022 draft. The 6-foot-5 righty started off the season with High-A, appearing in just four games for Cedar Rapids before being promoted to Double-A Wichita. Matthews appeared in 10 games for Wichita before earning a second promotion, this time to Triple-A St. Paul in mid-July.
Across all three levels this season, Matthews has recorded 114 strikeouts while allowing just seven walks. He has a 3.06 ERA in 97.0 innings of work across 18 appearances this season.
Matthews sports a mid-90s fastball that he mixes with a cutter, slider, curveball and changeup. He recently broke into MLB's top 100 prospects list, coming in at No. 100 and No. 6 in the Twins organization.
After losing their last two games to the Guardians, the Twins remain 3.5 games back of Cleveland for first in the AL Central. Minnesota are back in action Monday night at Target Field, hosting the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.