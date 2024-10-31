Report: Twins declining Manuel Margot's $12 million 2025 option
To nobody's surprise, the Twins are declining their half of outfielder Manuel Margot's $12 million mututal option for the 2025 season, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson. He'll hit free agency this winter after a highly disappointing season in Minnesota. There's a $2 million buyout for the option, but the Rays, not the Twins, are on the hook for that.
Margot went from the Rays to the Dodgers in last December's Tyler Glasnow trade. Then in February, the Twins acquired him as their replacement for Michael A. Taylor — a right-handed hitting OF who can play all three spots, including center field as a backup to Byron Buxton.
But Margot, who had a 96 OPS+ in four years with Tampa Bay, posted a dreadful 76 OPS+ with the Twins. Across 129 games and 343 plate appearances, he hit .238 with four home runs, five stolen bases, and a .626 OPS. He wasn't even good defensively, so he was worth -0.9 bWAR. And to top it off, he somehow set an MLB record with 35 hitless plate appearances as a pinch-hitter, officially going 0-for-30 in those situations. That move was a complete whiff by the Twins' front office.
Margot, who just turned 30, will look to latch on with another club and have a bounce-back year in 2025, though he may need a good spring training to make an opening day roster. The Twins could be in the market for another right-handed outfielder to replace him, although that job could belong to Austin Martin if he can step up a bit at the plate.
Heading into next season, the Twins' starting outfield consists of Buxton, Trevor Larnach, and Matt Wallner, with Willi Castro and Martin also perhaps factoring into the mix. They could use another MLB-caliber player to provide depth there, particularly if they end up trading the ultra-versatile Castro this offseason.