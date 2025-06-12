Reports: Twins trading struggling reliever Jorge Alcala to Red Sox
The Twins are trading struggling right-handed reliever Jorge Alcala to the Boston Red Sox, according to Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune. In return, the Twins are receiving 21-year-old utility player Andy Lugo, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. Lugo has been playing for Boston's High-A affiliate this year.
Alcala has an 8.88 ERA in 22 appearances this season after allowing eight earned runs in his last two outings, including five on Tuesday night. He was a productive high-leverage option for the Twins as recently as last season, when he had a 1.60 ERA in early August. But since that point, he's pitched to a 7.77 ERA in his last 41 appearances.
The 29-year-old Alcala has a fastball that averages 97 miles per hour and breaking pitches that have been nasty in the past. But he's struggled mightily with control and with allowing hard contact for most of what is now his last four-plus months of action in a Twins uniform.
After Tuesday's game, it reached a point where a move seemed inevitable. The Twins then claimed lefty reliever Joey Wentz off of waivers from the Pirates on Wednesday, setting up the likelihood that Alcala would be designated for assignment on Thursday when Wentz was activated. Instead, Minnesota was able to find a trade partner.
It would not be shocking if Alcala is able to revive his career in Boston or elsewhere, but the Twins had no choice but to try something different.
Alcala was originally signed by the Astros as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2014, when he was 19 years old. He was traded to the Twins, along with Gilberto Celestino, for Ryan Pressly in July 2018. Alcala made his MLB debut the following year and became a significant part of the Twins' bullpen in 2021.
Lugo is not considered one of the Red Sox's top 30 prospects. He has a .758 OPS across 44 games in High-A this year.