Twins reportedly sign former All-Star to minor league deal

The Twins have signed veteran infielder Orlando Arcia to a minor league deal, according to a report from Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo on Saturday.

Free agent news: Veteran infielder Orlando Arcia is headed to the Twins on a minor league deal, sources said. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 3, 2026

Arcia spent last season with the Braves and Rockies. In 76 total games, he had 214 plate appearances. He had a .202 batting average, .291 slugging percentage and .529 OPS, with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Arcia was an All-Star with the Braves in 2023. He hit .264 that season with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs in 533 plate appearances. He began his career in Milwaukee before being dealt to Atlanta. He was released by the Braves before signing with the Rockies in May of last year. Now 31 years old, he will compete for a roster spot with the Twins this spring as a veteran utility infielder. He has mostly played second base and shortstop in the MLB.

His name might sound familiar to Twins fans because he's the younger brother of former outfielder Oswaldo Arcia. Orlando Arcia, now Josh Bell, and Eric Wagnman as a third addition for Minnesota this offseason. The Twins are still looking for any significant move to ignite some excitement into a fanbase that badly needs it.

