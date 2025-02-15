Rocco Baldeli: 'If you're not here to win the World Series you're not here for any of the right reasons'
The Twins will have their first Spring Training game one week from today against the Braves. Rocco Baldeli is already in Fort Meyers, Fla. and he caught up with MLB Network to talk about the offseason.
In classic Twins fashion, they've had a fairly quiet offseason with only two notable free-agent signings. The health of players like Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa continues to be one of the biggest storylines surrounding the franchise, but Baldeli likes what he has seen from the team's stars.
"We've been really fortunate. We've been really pleased with how the offseason has gone for all our guys," he said. "We could go up and down our roster, but we've gotten a lot of the outcomes we've wanted to this year. Correa, Buxton, Roye on the position players side, they've came out of things really well and Joe Ryan on the pitching side."
The strength of the Twins' roster heading into the 2025 season is undoubtedly their bullpen, but Baldeli is confident in their entire pitching staff. With veteran Joe Ryan back in the lineup healthy, Minnesota could have one of the more underrated units in the league.
"We never like to use the word deep when it comes to a rotation going into Spring Training because we know a lot of things change very quickly," Baldeli said. "We have a number of guys we can turn to and we have some veterans... we have a lot of good young arms, some of whom we got a chance to see last year and they've gained some great experiences and we have some guys on the way too.
The most notable thing Baldeli talked about was the Twins' goals. The cloud surrounding the impending sale of the franchise has raised questions about what the team wants to accomplish or what they even can accomplish.
"Every club here, if you're not here to win the World Series you're not here for any of the right reasons. We're going to set our sights high and aim there," Baldeli said.
